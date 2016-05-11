Irma Mae Haney, formerly of Houston, died peacefully January 11, 2018 in Statesboro, GA at the age of 87. Irma was born February 22, 1930 in Dykes, Mo to Eunice and Thomas Williams. Irma grew up in the Houston area and attended Houston High school.

Irma and Harold Booker were married June 28, 1947. Harold passed away January 3, 1972. Later she married Howard Haney who passed away August 10, 2008. Irma was preceded in death by her parents, son Steve Booker, and brother Patrick “Bud” Hamilton.

Irma is survived by her son Stan Booker and wife Charlene of Marietta, GA; daughter-in-law Leasha Booker of Statesboro, GA; granddaughter Tara Booker Williford and husband Todd of Statesboro, GA; grandson Tiger Booker and wife Gena of Matthews, NC; great-granddaughters Leah Williford, Addy and Avie Booker; great-grandson Landon Williford; sisters Patsy Hutcheson of Ft. Collins, CO, Linda Bruce and husband Jim of Union, IA; brother Leon Hamilton of Winchester, TN; cousins Sue Hensley of Lee’s Summit, MO, Nora Lee Hutsell of Houston, MO, and Steve Collins of Houston, MO; and special friends Wilbur and Betty Akers of Houston, MO.

Irma worked many years in the local factories and grocery stores. Mom did volunteer work at the Texas County Library, Senior Citizens, and local elections. Mom’s main hobby was making quilts for her friends and relatives. Irma was a member of the United Methodist church in Houston for many years before attending Houston Bible Baptist church. Mom liked pets of all kinds but she really enjoyed Stan and Charlene’s dog Buster.

Irma was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by those who knew her.

Memorials may be made to Houston Senior Center, in lieu of flowers. To send an online condolence to the family, go to www.evansfh.com.

Services will be held Thursday March 1, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at Evans Funeral Home with Pastor David Barbee officiating. Burial is in Pine Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.