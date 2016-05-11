Irvin Johnson, 93, formerly of Willow Springs, Missouri, Salem, Missouri, as well as St. James, Missouri passed away Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at St. James Veterans Home, St. James, Missouri. He was born August 4, 1925 in Alton, Missouri to Walker Calvin and Maude L. Johnson.

Irvin was united in marriage to Myrtle Godsy in May of 1950 in the state of Arkansas and to this union four children were born.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife of 59 years, Myrtle; and four brothers, Walker Johnson, Jr., Carl M. Johnson, Robert Van Johnson, and Hal Rodney Johnson.

Irvin is survived by his children, David (Pam) of Salem, Missouri, Daniel of Salem and Licking, Missouri, Michael (Mitzi) of Salem, Missouri and Linn of Tecumseh, Missouri; his brother, Ben (Shirley) Johnson of Edmond, Oklahoma; grandchildren Andrew Johnson, Jon Johnson, Micah Leggitt, Nicholas Johnson, Megan Johnson, Madison Johnson and Lucas Johnson; and numerous great grandchildren.

Irvin served in the United States Army during World War II and later attended Missouri State University and Drury where he earned his Master’s Degree. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Willow Springs, Missouri. He served as school superintendent for many years. To all that knew and loved him, he will be missed.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at First Baptist Church, Willow Springs, Missouri with Carl Phipps officiating. Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. prior to services, also at the church. Interment will be in Willow Springs City Cemetery, Willow Springs, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Memorial contributions may be mailed to Yarber Mortuary 814 E. Main Street, Willow Springs, Missouri 65793. Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.