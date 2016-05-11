Irving “Smokey” Franklin Blair, age 76, son of Auzzie and Ruth (Williams) Blair was born July 20, 1942. He passed away July 22, 2018 at Cox Medical Center, Branson, MO.

Smokey grew up in Missouri and California. He served in the United States Navy for a brief period. He married Barbara Thomas in 1961, and to this union three daughters were born. Barbara preceded him in death August 25, 1990.

He worked at General Motors in St. Louis for almost twenty eight years and retired from there. Smokey married Donna Moore July 18, 1992 and recently celebrated their 26th anniversary. In December of 2007 they moved to Theodosia where he got to live his dream at the lake. He loved fishing, car shows and NASCAR.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Eldon Blair and his first wife. Surviving him is his wife Donna Blair, five daughters, Denise Rediess, Patricia Blair Westfall and husband Crane, Catherine Thomas and husband Huck, Heather Craddock and husband Shawn and Julie Werner; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother Jerry Blair and wife Rita and a sister, Verna Hyman and husband Detroy.

Smokey was a loving husband, father and grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boone Creek Cemetery. Go to www.evansfh.com to send an online condolence.

Visitation will be held Friday July 27, 2018 from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at Evans Funeral Home with Services beginning at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel with David Barbee officiating. Per his wishes, cremation will follow the service with a private inurnment at a later date in Boone Creek Cemetery. Services were entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.