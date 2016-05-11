Iva Leona Hilgert, daughter of Offie and Rosa Richards was born April 30,1925 at Turley, Mo. and went home to be with the Lord on March 23, 2017 at Licking Park Manor, Licking, Mo., at the age of 91 years old.

On June 20, 1944, Leona Richards and George Hilgert were united in marriage, making their life together 51 years. To this union two children were born, Betty and Freddie.

Leona is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Betty and Donald Case of Beulah, Mo.; three grandsons and families, Darrell and Dondra Case, Houston, Mo., Michael and Chrystal Case, Beulah, Mo., Gary Case, Beulah, Mo.; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

On April 20, 1996 her husband George passed away. Leona was also preceded in death by their infant son, Freddie Monroe Hilgert; parents; father and mother-in-law Fritz and Catherine Hilgert; eleven sisters and five brothers.

In 1985 Leona and George rededicated their life to the Lord and was baptized in Piney River by Pastor Lonnie Case. She loved the Lord, and she prayed believing and trusting that the Lord would hear and answer her prayers. She attended church at Rambo Assembly of God for many years.

On September 02, 2016, because of health problems, Leona decided to go live at Licking Park Manor, while there, she made friends with many of the residents, and she was always thankful for the good care she got from everyone.

Leona was also known as Little Granny by her grandchildren and enjoyed so much spending time with all her family. She had a great love for her family. She always liked to help Betty fix family get together meals, and take trips with Don and Betty and especially in the fall looking at the beautiful leaves. Little Granny will be sadly missed by her family, church family, and friends at Licking Park Manor.

Service for Mrs. Hilgert was held Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Fox Chapel with Pastor Lonnie Case officiating. Interment was in Beulah Cemetery. Pallbearers were Gary Case, Dylan Case, Ryan Case, Colton Case, Jack Case and Jared Case. Honorary pallbearers were Donald Case, Darrell Case, Michael Case and Autumn Case.

Memorial contributions may be made to Residents’ Christmas Fund of Licking Park Manor. Online condolences may be made at www.foxfh.net. All arrangements were under direction of Fox Funeral Home.