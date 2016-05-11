Jack Carl White, age 88 of Houston, MO, passed away May 23, 2017 at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, MO. He was born January 17, 1929 in Houston, MO to Jahu Carl and Ethel Elizabeth (Bridges) White.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Blanche White, his granddaughter, A’ndrea and four brothers, Bill White, Paul White, Dick White and Eugene Watson.

Jack was baptized at an early age and was always active in the church. He taught Sunday school when he was younger and was a member of Ozark Baptist Church for several years.

He worked for International Shoe Company before owning and operating his own shoe stores. He also owned and operated Radio Shack in Houston, MO for many years.

Jack served in the United States Army during the Korean War on April 12, 1951 and was honorably discharged March 26, 1953 as a Corporal.

Jack enjoyed fly fishing, being a ham operator, and was very involved in the American Legion Post #41.

He married Barbara Kimes July 3, 2006 they enjoyed 10 happy years. She survives him of the home in Houston, MO. Also surviving are his sons, Mark White and wife Pat of Osage Beach, MO and Robert White and wife Vanessa of Cabool, MO, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, his sister, Bonnie Miles and husband Duane of Rolla, MO, step children, Bob Skyles and wife Jennifer, David Skyles and wife Dianna of Mtn. Grove, MO, Steven Skyles and wife Susan of Cabool, MO and Cynthia Haverly and husband Jeffrey of LaGrange, GA, thirteen step grand children and eleven step great-grandchildren, and many friends.

Jack will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family respectfully suggests that donations be made to Ozark Baptist Church, in his Memory, in lieu of flowers. To send the family an online condolence, go to www.evansfh.com.

Services will be held Friday May 26, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Ozark Baptist Church with Pastor Todd Haley and Rev. Kenneth Gibson officiating.