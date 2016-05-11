Jack L. Vandiver, son of the late Ralph and Fern (Collins) Vandiver, was born November 27, 1933 in Ben Davis, Mo. He passed away April 25, 2017 at home, surrounded by family and friends.

Jack graduated from Houston High School in 1952. He joined the Air Force on February 25, 1953. While stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, SD, he met the love of his life, Ruby Young. They were married on October 7, 1955 in Deadwood, SD.

In 1960, Jack, Ruby and their two sons moved back to the Fairview community where he enjoyed working as a hobby farmer. Ten years later, a daughter completed their family. Jack worked at Mid America Dairymen in Cabool for 34 years before retiring. After retirement, Jack continued to raise beef cattle, squirrel dogs, and a big garden.

Being a true servant, he was happiest when helping others. He loved sharing his garden produce and visiting friends within the community and local nursing homes. Above all, he valued spending time with the Lord and his family.

Jack was saved as a teenager then rededicated his life in 1960. He served the Lord and was a deacon and song leader at Fairview Pentecostal Holiness Church for many years.

Jack’s last two years were spent in his home under Hospice care. The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice Compassus for their loving care in his final years.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Fern Vandiver; brother, Bob Vandiver; sisters-in-law, Becky Vandiver and Esther Vandiver.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby, of the home; sons, Bob Vandiver and wife Lori, of Fairview, Russ Vandiver and wife Lori, of Nixa; daughter, Carol Wilson and husband Shawn, of Ankeny, Iowa; four granddaughters, Kristen Garoutte and husband Tyler, Emily Hicks and husband Cody, Erica Vandiver and Bailey Vandiver; two brothers, Lonnie Vandiver, John Vandiver and wife Diana; sister-in-law, Anne Vandiver; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Jack will be missed by all who knew him and loved him. Memorial contributions can be made to Fairview Pentecostal Holiness Church or Hospice Compassus of Mountain Grove, Mo.

A neighbor is quoted as saying, “Jack was the only guy I ever knew that woke up each day looking for someone to help”.

Services for Jack were Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the Fairview Pentecostal Holiness Church. Lonnie “Pepper” Vandiver and Rev. John Emery officiated. Burial was in the Bado Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tyler Garoutte, Cody Hicks, Dan Vandiver, Justin Vandiver, Brad Vandiver, and Jim Vandiver. Honorary Pallbearers were Doyle Hutsell, Max McKinney and the men of Fairview Church. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com