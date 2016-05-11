Jack Sabin, age 76, of Houston, Mo., passed away Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Kabul Nursing Home. He was born January 15, 1941 in Lansing, Michigan to Herman and Elinor (Kolberg) Sabin, the youngest of six children.

Jack grew up in Michigan and loved being outdoors, camping, fishing and hunting.

He developed a passion for sports at an early age and became very competitive. Throughout the years he played on several softball and baseball teams and became a champion bowler. He participated in many pool shooting tournaments. He would tackle any sport. Sportsman Jack was also a trophy deer hunter in both archery and rifle season.

Jack retired from Gibson Refrigeration in Greenville, Mich. and moved to Florida.

While in Florida he loved fishing for sea trout, snapper, redfish and even sharks. He caught an impressive 175 lb. Tarpon, which is indeed a trophy.

He moved to Houston in 2000 and made many fiends on local bowling leagues, and found pool shooting pals. He loved fishing for trout at Montauk. He became a “Boone & Crockett” member with a trophy deer in Texas County, and the mount still hangs in Sharp Shooter’s Gun and Pawn Shop in Houston, Mo.

He was always up for card games, dominoes and watching old Western movies. And every evening he would fall asleep listening to classic country music. His favorite sports teams were Michigan State and Detroit Lions.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Richard and Lieu and one sister, Rhea.

He is survived by two sisters, Lorna Spitler and Sandy Kuchar of Michigan; his son, Herman Sabin of Bloomington, Ill. and his daughter, Loretta Sabin of Wisconsin; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Jack was a very special person to his long-time friend, Georgia Vollmar and her family as well as everyone who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Texas County Hospice of Care, 1333 S Hwy 63, Houston, MO. To send an online condolence, go to www.evansfh.com.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 15, 2017 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home with a Memorial Service beginning at 7 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Ed Hamilton officiating. Mr. Sabin was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.