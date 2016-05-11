Jackie Lee Cooper was born January 1, 1940 to Benjamin Alex and Grace Eva (Brannam) Cooper on the family farm just across the road from his present home. He departed this life February 21, 2017 after a sudden illness at the age of 77 years, 1 month and 20 days.

Jack lived all his life in the Houston area. He married Mary Ann Zumwalt on March 3, 1961 and to this union one son, Jackie Alan and two daughters, Rhonda LeAnn and Cindy Lynette were born.

He worked at the HD Lee Company for 18 years and then worked at the Houston Herald as a pressman until his retirement.

Jack accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior many years ago back behind the wood shed on the family farm. Jack was a loyal and loving family man. He adored and loved to spend time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved to joke, tease and tell a tale every now and then. This is when his eyes would sparkle.

He loved to go antiquing, going to yard sales, to auctions and junking with his wife, children and grandchildren. He also loved to work on the family farm with his son and grandsons. He and Mary Ann spent hours cutting thistles and firewood and riding around on the golf cart planning the next farm improvement project.

Jack and Mary Ann enjoyed many years of dancing while able. He was an avid gardener and planted much more than he needed so he could share the rest.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Bessie Scheets and Dolly Spencer; two brothers, Bennie Dean and Junior Mac; and two infant granddaughters, Anna and Danielle Campbell.

He is survived by his wife Mary Ann of the home; children, Jackie Cooper and wife Sandy of Houston, Rhonda Kendall and husband Forrest of Mansfield and Cindy Campbell and husband Brent of Solo; grandchildren, Travis and Sarah Cooper of Alice, Texas, Randy Kendall of Mansfield, Joshua and Jennifer Cooper of Solo, LeAnn and Keith Newton of Mansfield, Kayla and Nick Clinton of Vanzant, Dalton Kendall of Omaha, Neb., Wyatt Kendall of Mansfield and Gracie Campbell of Solo; 9 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and many nieces and nephews.

Jack passed many life lessons onto his family and they are all the better for having loved him. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The family suggests donations to the Central Baptist Cemetery, in his memory, in lieu of flowers. To send an online condolence, go to www.evansfh.com.

Graveside Services were held Friday, February 24, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. at Central Baptist Cemetery with Jim Root officiating. Pallbearers were: Travis Cooper, Randy Kendall, Joshua Cooper, Wyatt Kendall, Keith Newton, Nick Clinton and Dalton Kendall. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.