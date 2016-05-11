James David “J.D.” Sisk, age 90, long-time resident of Licking, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 20, 2017, at Licking Park Manor. Jim was born April 16, 1927 to the late Enos S. and Alva (Nickless) Sisk. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 50 years Judy A. (Skelton) Sisk, his dear children Annette (Matt) Shockley of St. Louis and Roby Sisk of Houston, Mo., his grandchildren Rebecca Shockley, Stacey (Kenny) Scott, Ethan (Erin) Shockley, Emma and Elayna Sisk, his great grandchildren Margaret Scott and Aries Jefferson, his nephew Jimmy Alley, a brother-in-law Jan (Carolyn) Skelton, sister-in-law Jeannie (the late Gene) Edwards, several nieces, nephews and cousins too numerous to name. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Luella “Kathleen” (Lloyd) Alley, and Elaine (Herman) Eslinger. His parents lost baby sisters Janice and Vivian Sisk before Jim’s birth.

After attending Licking Public Schools, Jim graduated from St. Louis College of Pharmacy. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, then worked for a short time for other pharmacies in nearby towns, and, upon the death of his father in 1962, took-over the ownership of Sisk Pharmacy in Licking, one of the oldest family-owned businesses in a historic building in town. Jim and Judy owned and operated it successfully side-by-side for several years, Jim as head pharmacist and Judy managing most of the rest of the operation. Jim prided himself on being available to the families of Licking and other area towns at all hours of the night. In fact, he was honored with the prestigious “Bowl of Hygeia” award, in a ceremony at St. Louis College of Pharmacy just after his retirement, recognizing a long and dependable career of service and dedication to his community. Upon Jim’s retirement in the mid 90’s, he and Judy sold the store but it continued operating with the Sisk family name attached for several years, both at the original location and at a new location a few blocks away, ultimately becoming Mercy Pharmacy, as it is currently known.

In addition to operating the store, Jim served on the Licking School Board for 20 years, as a Licking Development Board member, a Texas County Memorial Hospital board member for 20 years and was a member of the Latimer Masonic Lodge and the Lions Club, both in Licking. They were members of Licking United Methodist Church, where he served as president of the church board for many years. He and Judy were fortunate enough to do some traveling too, both in the states and abroad. He loved to play golf, including 17 yearly tournaments at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin, Mo; and he fished, mostly at Montauk and Rockbridge, Mo., and he passed that love of fishing and nature down to his children and grandchildren. Jim was an often-quiet but always well-respected man of integrity who will be missed by many.

A memorial service for Mr. Sisk will be held Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Fox Chapel with Pastor Gary Carter and Dave Barnes officiating. Visitation will start at 9:00 AM. Inurnment will be at Licking Cemetery with Military Honors.

