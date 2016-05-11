James David “JD” Sisk

James David “J.D.” Sisk, passed away August 20, 2017. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Fox Chapel. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Interment will follow at Licking Cemetery with Military honors.
