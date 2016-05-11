James David “JD” Sisk

August 21, 2017

James David “J.D.” Sisk, passed away August 20, 2017.  A Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Fox Chapel.  Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM.  Interment will follow at Licking Cemetery with Military honors.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "James David “JD” Sisk"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*