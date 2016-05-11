James “Jim” Randall Johnson, age 71, of Licking, Missouri was born November 28, 1945 in Louisville, Kentucky and passed away peacefully, on May 20, 2017 at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, Missouri surrounded by his loved ones.

He is Survived by his wife Nguyen Johnson; five sons and one daughter: James N. Johnson and Kimberly Mullins of Licking, Mo., Jesse and Sabrina Johnson of Columbus, Kansas, Tammy and Larry Withrow of Gramercy, Louisiana, Randy and Sylvia Johnson of Ft. Worth, Texas, John and Venissa Johnson of Houston, Mo. and Rex Johnson of Licking, Mo.; 13 grandchildren, Kyle, Wyatt, Andrew, James, Macie, Maegan, Kacie, Hayleigh, Shelby, Hunter, Kallie, Brittany and Zachary.

He joined the Army in January of 1964 and served until June of 1977. He served during the Vietnam War and was awarded the following medals for his service to our Country: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Medal (14 Campaigns), Good Conduct Medal(4th AWD), Vietnam Cross of Gallantry W/Palm, Vietnam Campaign Medal W/60 Device.

During his tour in Vietnam, he met the love of his life and just after 3 short months he married Nguyen on April 26, 1964 in Vietnam. They just celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.

After the service, Jim traveled to various states like Wyoming, Montana, Oklahoma and Kansas, but his favorite was when he moved to Rockport Texas, where he began shrimping. He loved being out in the Gulf and on the water.

He moved to Licking Missouri in June of 2006, where he would spend out the remainder of his life on his farm raising pigs and cattle.

Jim, was no stranger to hard work, and often referred to as “The Jack of All Trades,” he always provided for his family and loved ones, but when he did take time off from working he loved to go hunting and fishing. He loved going to auctions and flea markets with his wife Nguyen, he loved spending time with his grandchildren who were the apple of his eye! He loved playing poker with his Grandson Kyle, chasing that Royal Flush on 3-card poker. He finally caught it when he went on a cruise with his loved ones in July of 2015 to Nassau Bahamas at Atlantis Casino.

You rarely found Jim sitting around inside the house. He was always on the go! He went above and beyond for anybody that had the pleasure of knowing him. He truly was a hero in so many people’s eyes and considered to be everyone’s best friend. He will be greatly missed by many!

A Celebration of Life service will be Friday, May 26, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the family farm in Licking, Mo., with Pastor Russ Stigall officiating. Services and cremation were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. On line condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.