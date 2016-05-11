James “Pops”Edker Wasson

For now we see in a mirror dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I have been fully known. (1 Corinthians 13:12)

On July 21, 2017 at 8:30 p.m. James E. Wasson, Sr, 85, left this temporary world and was face to face with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He passed quietly, surrounded by his sons, daughters-in-law and his grandchildren.

James E. Wasson, Sr. was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Beverly Joy Wasson; his mother and father, Boyd and Dorothy (Loyd) Wasson; his brother’s, Harold Wasson and Clarence Wasson and his grandson, Ryan Douglas Gable.

James proudly served in the United States Army-Infantry for 20 years. He served two tours in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. He loved his country and retired 1st Sergeant out of Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo.

James was survived by his three sons and their wives, James and Melba Wasson, Michael and Emma Wasson and Edward and Janine Wasson; brothers and sisters, Ruth Merick, Rachel Paul, Shirley Pautter and Johnny Wasson; nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

It is the family’s request that as you mourn you do so with hope as dad professed Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior.

Services were Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 2 p.m. in Evans Funeral Home, Houston, Mo. Michael Wasson and Edward Wasson officiated with burial in the Lynch Cemetery, Plato, Mo. Pallbearers were Anthony Rott, A.J. Rodgers, Allen Sutudney, Cory Gable, Xavier Gable and Jason Morgan. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hope in the Future Ministries. On line condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.