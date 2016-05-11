James Wilferd Cole, age 85, son of James William and Hazel Irene (Fisher) Cole, was born January 1, 1933 in Houston, Mo. He passed away February 9, 2018 at Texas County Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.

On December 11, 1955 he married Ireta Brill and to this union two children were born, Debbie and Brenda.

Wilferd grew up in the Oakhill Community near Houston. He attended school at Houston and was a graduate of Houston High School Class of 1951. After serving in the United States Army, Wilferd returned to Houston and was employed with International Shoe Company until its closing. He then worked for the H. D. Lee Company, and in 1971 accepted a position with the United States Postal Service as Letter Carrier for the City of Houston, retiring in 1992. He also farmed, raising cattle and hay.

Wilferd accepted Christ as his Savior in 2002 and attended the First Freewill Baptist Church as long as health permitted.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lester; sister, Fern Marie Overy; and sister-in-law, Ethel Cole.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ireta; two daughters, Debbie Jeffress and husband Alan, and Brenda Crail and husband Randy; 2 step-grandchildren, 5 step-great grandchildren, and 4 step-great-great grandchildren; three brothers, Vernon Cole and wife Amy Rose, Glen Cole and wife Agnes, Leroy Cole, and sister-in-law, Glenna Cole; numerous other family members and friends made through the years.

Wilferd loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting quail, deer, turkey, and squirrel, float trips, fishing and gigging. He liked keeping busy, and could usually be found outside tinkering with lawn mowers. Wilferd spent time gardening, sharing the fruits of his labor with family and friends.

Family get-togethers were a favorite time for Wilferd. He always enjoyed attending the Cole and Fisher family reunions; visiting and sharing stories and memories of years gone by. Grilling hamburgers and making ice cream on the 4th of July was an annual event at the Cole home being enjoyed not only by family, but good friends also.

Wilferd was a loving husband, daddy, brother and friend to many; he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services were Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 at 11 a.m. in Evans Funeral Home.

Pastor Russ Stigall, Pastor Danny Delcour and Reggie Cole officiated. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Roger Cole, Mike Cole, Eddie Cole, Randy Cole, Jimmy Cole, and Scott Mesplay; Honorary Pallbearers were Reggie Cole, Tony Overy, Steve Collins and Bobby Cole. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.

On line condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com. Memorials may be made to Texas County Hospice of Care or Oak Hill Cemetery.