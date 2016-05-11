Janet Ann (Hansen) Brown, age 72, was born to Robert E and Renee (Robins) Hansen on December 28, 1945 in Murray, Utah. She passed away on January 27, 2018 surrounded by loved ones in her home in Raymondville, Mo.

She is preceded in death by her parents and son, Douglas Wade Huller and daughter, Kristie Elizabeth Huller.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Brown of Raymondville, Mo.; ex-husband, Philip Huller of Minoa, NY and brother, Emerson Wade (Bev) Hansen of Baldwinsville, NY, as well as her daughters, Gwendolynne Huller of Ashburn, VA and Bethel (Victor) Willingham of Germantown, MD; son, Jared (Kelly) Huller of Woodstock, GA and daughter, Larissa (Steven) Flint of Baltimore, MD; nine biological grandchildren and countless others who have viewed her as family.

Jan grew up in Fayetteville, NY and graduated from Fayetteville-Manlius High School in 1963.

She married Philip Huller in 1967 and they were blessed with six children. She then married Dennis Brown in 1998. From this union she gained fourteen stepchildren, plus numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jan was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She has served in various assignments at church throughout her life including Sunday School Teacher, Seminary Teacher and most recently a counselor in the Relief Society Presidency. She loved her Savior and was always looking for ways to improve her relationship with Him. She recently had taken on the challenge to read every scripture that was about Jesus Christ.

Jan would not want anyone to believe that she led any kind of extraordinary life, but she will always be remembered for two things: her love of learning and her ability to make people feel loved and appreciated. She would become interested in a subject or skill and would read and study about it. She would also seek out others that already knew how to do something to teach her.

When her children were growing up she would sew and crochet and was in the habit of writing excuses for school in rhyme to amuse the people receiving them. As she, and her kids, got older she took up painting, knitting, weaving and most recently yoga. She had the ability to have a conversation with anyone, Not only did she talk to them; she made them feel important and genuinely heard. The world is a darker place without her light. You are loved.

In lieu of flowers feel free to make a donation to the Perpetual Education Fund at http://give.lds.org/pef or a charity of your choice. Or just take a few minutes to get to know someone you don’t.

A gathering of family and friends was held Monday, January 29, 2018 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. Mrs. Brown was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.