Janice Ann Stone, age 71 daughter of William and Bertha (Shelton) Meadors was born December 13, 1945 in Mountain Grove, Missouri. She passed away August 20, 2017 in Springfield, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Meadors and Bertha Murray; and her husband, Gerald S. Stone.

She is survived by one son, Michael Stone of Licking, Mo.; one sister, Karen Boren and husband Dale of Raymondville, Mo.; a nephew, Nick Boren and niece, Jerri Crump.

Janice Graduated from Licking High School in 1963.

She married Gerald Stone on November 1, 1966. They had one son Michael.

Janice was a wife and mother, taking care of her son and always ready to lend a helping hand with the chores to help her husband on the farm. She loved the outdoors enjoying the birds and butterflies and just being out in nature. She also enjoyed going fishing and bike riding with her son, they did everything together.

She was a loving wife and mother and will be greatly missed.

No services are planned at this time. She was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.