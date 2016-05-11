Janice Eleanor Stoops, age 74, passed away January 27, 2018 at Landmark Hospital, Columbia, Mo. She was born May 23, 1943 in Salem, Ore. to Ernest and Eleanor (Gibson) Larson.

She grew up in Laurel, Iowa and graduated from Columbia High School in 1960. Janice married Marvin Stoops on July 3, 1962 and to this union four boys were born.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, David Stoops; an infant daughter, Judith Ann and a sister, Therese Lanning.

Janice is survived by her three boys, Christopher Stoops and wife Brenda; Matthew Stoops and Stanley Stoops all of Houston, Mo.; a daughter-in-law, Earlene Stoops of Houston, Mo.; her twin sister, Judith Ann McClain and husband Richard of Versailles, Mo.; three grandchildren, Deven, Marley and Fellicia Stoops and two great-grandchildren, Noah and Adaleigh and two more on the way.

Janice was a dedicated mother and grandmother and nothing gave her more joy than her boys, and her grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, reading, quilting, cooking, her puppies, Sunday car rides, strawberry milkshakes and a piece of pie from a slice of pie.

We will greatly miss her, but she will always remain in our hearts.

Memorials may be made to Mahan Cemetery, in lieu of flowers. To send an online condolence to the family, please go to www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Shane Nettleton officiating. Burial was in Mahan Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Deven Stoops, Randy Friend, Eldon Beever, Junior Stoops, Jerry McClain, Kenny Twyman, Chris Stoops, Matthew Stoops and Stanley Stoops.