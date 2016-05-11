Jeffrey Jack Canterbury, age 42, son of Benjamin Franklin and Virginia (Grogan) Canterbury was born August 30, 1974 in Houston, Mo. He passed away suddenly December 22, 2016 at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo. of a heart attack.

Jeff grew up in the Edgar Springs area and graduated from Rolla High School in 1992. He married Kela Kofahl June 21, 1996.

He worked for the Glazier Union 513 in commercial construction in the St. Louis area for over 20 years.

He is preceded in death by his father; a brother, Michael Canterbury; and a sister, Pam Canterbury. Surviving is his wife, Kela Canterbury of the home in Licking, Mo.; his daughter, Kelsey Canterbury; step-son, Michael Kofahl and step-daughter, Kayla Kofahl of Licking, Mo.; his mother, Virginia Freeman of Houston, Mo.; four sisters, Christine Brazier and husband Buddy of Licking, Mo., Crystal Turrubiates of Houston, Mo., Sherry Canterbury of Houston, Mo. and Julia Freeman of Troy, Mo. and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Jeff loved good food, going fishing, hiking, watching movies especially old westerns, country music, and the outdoors; camping with family and friends. He was a caring and thoughtful husband and father. He took good care of his mom, always looking out for her. Jeff will be greatly missed.

Memorials may be made to the Jeff Canterbury Memorial Fund, in lieu of flowers. To send an online condolence, please go to www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 11:00 A.M. at Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Villapiano officiating. Burial was in the Cabool City Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Jason Thompson, Larry Fitzgerald, Heath Overall, Mike Kofahl, Brock Sutton and Isaac “Ike” Emfinger.