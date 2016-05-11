Jimmie Green Splechter, age 87, was born January 16, 1930 in Houston, Mo. to Joseph Albert and Verda May (Green) Splechter. He passed away August 18, 2017 at Licking Park Manor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Carl, Harry and an infant brother; and two sisters, Margaret and Jewell.

Jimmie proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. He was chief engineer on a large tugboat. He was honorably discharged March 6, 1953 as a Corporal.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator running a bull dozer for many years. He enjoyed fishing, trapping and playing his Martin guitar. He made several friends in his long life here on earth.

Jimmie is survived by his brother, Bob Splechter and his wife Verda Lee of Sandoval, Ill. and his sister, Bonnie Hart of Columbia, Mo.

He is now enjoying the beauty of heaven and visiting with all of his friends and loved ones. Jimmie was a loving brother and friend and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 24, 2017 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in Evans Funeral Home, services to follow at 2 p.m. Pastor Russ Stigall will officiate with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery. On line condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com