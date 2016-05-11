Joann “Joni” Granny Hodson

Joni, daughter of the late Robert Arend Looy and Mabel Marianne (Lauwers) Looy, was born on December 3, 1950 in Redlands, California. She went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2017 after a long battle with cancer. She passed away in her home surrounded by her closest family.

Joni loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her best friend Ruka, her dog, cruising around and visiting the local rivers. Everyone who met Joni loved her. She was fun-loving, carefree and always smiling and laughing. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was good people.

She is survived by three children, Nacomi Hodson of Licking, Missouri, Lindsay Hodson of Licking, Missouri and Jeffrey Timm of San Bernardino, California. She also considered Thomas Sullins of Licking, Missouri as a son to her. Joni is also survived by one granddaughter, whom was very special to her, Chezni Rocha of Licking, Missouri.

Service for Joni will be held at Boiling Springs Resort on May 6, 2017 at 3:00 PM with Pastor Rick Mosher officiating. Family suggests that you bring a lawn chair.