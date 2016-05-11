John Earl Copeland, 80, went to meet the Lord May 25, 2018.

He was born May 16, 1938 in Licking, to Charles Earl Copeland and Opal Mae Copeland. He was the third of five children.

John is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers Leslie, Charles Edwards, and Paul Dean Copeland. He is survived by his sister Pauline Stokes; his children Steven James Curran, Catherine Loretta Everson, and Vicki Theresa Berry; his nephew William Earl Stokes; his nieces Angie Stokes Keiper and Christine Adams; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

John met the love of his life Melba Fay Stanfill with her three children, and fell in love and they married August 30, 1968. They stayed married until the day she died.

John Copeland was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a retired carpenter, reserve officer of the St. Charles County Sheriff’s Department, and dedicated worker at the Faith Hope Church in Licking.

He also loved hunting and fishing. One of his favorite places to go was the farm in the country in Licking, where he always had a place to go when he wanted to hunt, fish and have a pretty good egg sandwich, as he always put it. Or just want to visit, which was always a pleasure to have him around.

He had such a big beautiful heart; he helped so many people without wanting anything in return.

When the Faith and Hope Church in Licking was falling apart, he took all his extra time and money out of his own pocket to get it looking like he knew it should be.

Never once did he want to take credit for it, nor did he ever want to get paid back; that was a type of man he was.

He will be truly missed, and always loved by his family and friends.