John (Jesse) Harrison Tiberghien was born Nov. 2, 1935 to Lafayette and Bertha Tiberghien in St. Louis Mo. John married Caroline (Passmore) on June 9th 1955. To this union three children were born: Kevin (Judy) Tiberghien, Keith (Joyce) Tiberghien, and Adele (Kenneth) Coverdell. John had nine grandchildren. Ashlea(Chris) Ford, Lori(Wayne) Bailey, Whitney Tiberghien, Kim(Whopper) Porter, Blaine Coverdell, Dru(Sierra) Coverdell, Cody(Sierra) Scott, Dylan Tiberghien, Charla(Marty) Hill. He also had fifteen great grand kids. Wyatt(Hali) Porter, Mason(Jennifer) Porter, Melanie(Gabriel) Blair, Logan Porter, Tori Porter, Quentin Porter, Autumn Bailey, Kileigh Vanslyke, Brycen Scott, Christian Lucas, Khloe Coverdell, Kase Coverdell, Griffen Hill, Hayden Hill, Nora Hill, and two great-great grandchildren, Gracelynn Porter and Maddox Porter. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren; great great grandchildren, one brother, three sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, and his close friend Mary Rinne. John was preceded in death by his parents Layfayette and Bertha, wife Carol, grandson Blaine, brother Layfayette, sisters Phoebe and May.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 6:00 PM at the Assembly of God (Fellowship Hall), 102 Oak St, Edgar Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Jesse’s name to the Assembly of God.

