Jonathon Marc Young was born on September 15, 1984 in Houston, MO, the son of Glenn Young and Lisa Wait. He passed away August 24, 2018 at Houston, MO at the age of 33.

Jon is survived by grandmothers, Mary Ayers of Houston, MO and Cookie Wait of Waynesville, MO; parents Robert and Lisa Wait of Boring, Oregon, father Glenn Young and his wife Jane of Houston, MO; brother Michael Cowell of Lake of the Ozarks; sisters Christina and Heather Wait of Boring, OR; his wife Ashley and 4 children, Shelby 15, Calista 11, Starlinn 8, and Matthew 5 and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jon was born in Houston, MO and was quickly introduced to anyone who frequented Pizza Express, his Aunt Linda and Uncle Richard’s restaurant. Jon could be found sitting on a table booth counting money with Aunt Linda and Uncle Richard and talking to all the customers. I think this fostered his outgoing spirit. He spent countless summers there. His aunt Linda and Sonia were like his second mom’s and they were a huge part of his life.

In 1990 he moved to Oregon with his parents and made friends everywhere he went. He was a very energetic boy, always on the go and always ready for the next daring adventure. He loved going with his friends to the Sand Dunes and riding quads and boating but his biggest love was his children and his family. Jon had the type of spirit that wanted to make everyone happy, he loved to make people smile and laugh and always tried to lift them up even when he didn’t feel like it. He had a very loving passionate spirit.

Jon was well known for his art work and eloquent writings in school and was loved by many teachers, referred to as their favorite student.

At 9 years old, Jon wanted a little sister and when she came, he was so happy; he wanted to be the best big brother to her. He absolutely loved both of his sisters and was unimaginably willing to help change diapers, help with homework, whatever it took and later having talks with suitors if they wanted to date his sisters.

Jon returned to Missouri and met his first wife Cheri Yarnell and had 2 lovely daughters Shelby and Calista, later he gained his daughter Starlinn by marrying Ashley Johnson and they had their first son Matthew. Jon was really looking forward to gazing at the stars and moon with Calista.

Jonathon’s children were the most important thing to him in his life. They were the world to him.

Jon was greatly loved and will be missed by many friends and family across this world.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfh.com.

Visitation is Friday August 31, 2018 from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. at Evans Funeral Home with Services beginning at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel. Burial was in Tyrone Free Will Baptist Cemetery. Pallbearers are Robert Wait, James Ayers, Jaymes Ayers, Rueben Wait, Thomas Ayers, and Philip McGuire; Honorary Pallbearers are Derrick Clark and Richard Wood. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.