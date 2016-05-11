Josephine L. Bates

Josephine Lauretta Bates was born to Victor and Lauretta Lundberg on April 20, 1941 in Fosston, Minnesota and passed away at her home on March 6, 2017 with family at her side.

She is preceded in her death by her parents; her husband, Joe; a son, Ricky Ramsrud; two stepsons, Don and Larry Bates and her brother, Carl Lundberg.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra Sullins and son-in-law, Robert; son, Danny Ramsrud and daughter-in-law, Mary; sisters, Shelley Feiten, Lori Lucht and her husband, Jim and Marie Clark, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Josephine most of all loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them making wonderful memories. She loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in any event and attended on a regular basis.

Josephine loved to travel and was able to visit 49 of the 50 states, also Canada and Mexico. She had many interesting stories to tell. Her nickname by some of her grandchildren was Granny GoGo, which was fitting.

Josephine was a member of the VFW Ladies’ Auxiliary 6337 for 40 years and was proud of her involvement with an organization supporting veterans and their families.

She enjoyed many hobbies, gardening, fishing, boating, raising cattle and shopping. Josephine was truly loved by many and will definitely be missed. She will hold a special place in our hearts. One word that describes Josephine is “Love”.

Service for Mrs. Bates will be held Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Fox Chapel at 1:00 PM with Pastor Paul Richardson officiating. Interment will be at Craddock Cemetery. Pallbearers are Robert Sullins, Bobby Sullins, Matthew Sullins, Anthony Sullins, Danny Ramsrud and Rodney Sullins. Honorary pallbearers are Kolten Sullins and Carter Sullins.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ladies’ Auxiliary 6337 VFW. Online condolences may be made at www.foxfh.net. All arrangements were under direction of Fox Funeral Home.