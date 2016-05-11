Joshua Dean Hawkins 38, passed away on November 2, 2017 at his home in Licking, Missouri. Joshua was born on August 23, 1979 in Decatur, Illinois to James and Rhonda Hawkins.

He graduated a high school program at the San Marcus, Texas Job Corps. He attended college at OTC in Springfield, Missouri. He enjoyed cooking, canoeing, gardening, and spending time with his friends, family, and his dog Tater.

Josh will be remembered for his companionship with those who were fortunate to have this bond with him. Josh was a great cook and loved to share his food he prepared with his family, friends, and neighbors.

He is survived by his father James Hawkins and step mother Vicky Hawkins of Licking, Mo.; his brothers James and Westin Hawkins of Licking, Mo.; his sister Jamie Cantrell (Josh) of Saint James, Mo.; his grandparents Orville and Dodie Grooms of Monett, Mo.; his uncle Jerry Grooms of Texas, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Rhonda Hawkins and aunt, Mindy Grooms.

Josh was loved deeply and will be forever missed.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation was under direction of Fox Funeral Home.