Joyce Ann Jackson was born October 12, 1946 in Chicago, IL, the oldest child of Clifford and Adeline (Shiner) Jackson. She died March 4, 2018 at Bucyrus, MO at the age of 71.

Joyce graduated from Houston MO High School in 1964. After obtaining her college degree she worked for Community Hospice in Mountain Grove, MO for many years. She was greatly appreciated by all her patients.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jeanne Kinder, her parents and her brother, Jim Jackson.

Survivors include her children, Billie Ann (York) Young and Calvin York; her sister, Judy (Jackson) Warner and Lonnie; her brother, John Jackson and Laura; her sister-in-law, Beth Jackson; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She will be missed by all who knew her. Burial was in the Jackson Cemetery with Pastor Dewayne Weber officiating.