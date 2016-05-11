Joyce (Herington) Cole, age 95, daughter of Clark and Hazel (Leach) Herington was born September 18, 1921 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She passed away August 24, 2017 at Houston House Nursing Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Henry, four sisters and one brother. Joyce is survived by one son, Dennis Cole of Atlanta, Georgia; two daughters, Mary Kaye Miller of Hubertus, Wisconsin and Judith Powell of Houston, Missouri; also her 5 grand children, 10 great grand children and 2 great, great grand children.

Joyce graduated from high school in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in 1939. She married Henry D. Cole of Grandby, Missouri on October 6, 1939. From this union 2 daughters and one son were born.

Both Joyce and Henry were ordained ministers of the Church of God, Anderson, Indiana. Joyce was an excellent speaker, teacher and wrote children’s Sunday School curriculum while serving as a board member of the Church of God publishing, Warner Press. Joyce had bookkeeping and managerial skills that enabled her to supplement a pastor’s salary and assist in providing a college education for her three children.

Joyce and Henry pastored congregations in Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Colorado. They led many to the Lord and blessed lives throughout their ministry.

In their retirement years the couple were managers of the Genesis Pointe senior adult condominiums in Lake Wales, Florida. They were brought here to Houston in 2007 due to Henry’s failing health to be near their oldest daughter, and attended the First Church of God on Grand Avenue.

Joyce was an avid reader, writer and had a fun sense of humor. She was a most wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend known for her wisdom and graciousness to all. She dearly loved her family and delighted in knowing her children are born again believers serving our Almighty Heavenly Father. The children of Joyce and Henry Cole rejoice in their glorious inheritance that is worth more than any monetary value.

Joyce was honored in a grave site celebration at the Pine Lawn Cemetery on Tuesday August 29, 2017 at 10:30 AM under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.