Judith A Bennett, 77, passed away peacefully January 11, 2018 at her home in Licking, MO.

Jude is preceded in death by her mother, Julie Morgan, sister, Joyce Miller, and father, Jesse Tillis.

Jude is survived by her four children; sons Jeffery Haager of Tampa, FL and Michael Faulkner and wife Cindy of Pensacola, FL; daughters Michele Hendry of Tampa, FL, and her youngest daughter and caregiver of the past six years, Melanie Gray and husband Lance of Licking, MO.

She is also survived by twelve grandchildren; Neal and wife Shannon Gray, Kevin Gray, Lance Gray Jr., Tiffany Haager, Audrey Gray, Joshua Warner and wife Katherine, David Faulkner, Amanda Steven, Melissa Hendry, Pvt. Faith Faulkner, and Rae-Ann Gray.

Survivors also include nine great grandchildren, several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews, and countless friends.

She enjoyed embroidery, coloring and collecting oriental dragons and Buddhas. She will be missed by all who knew her.

A private family memorial will be held next Saturday, January 20, 2018 to celebrate her life.