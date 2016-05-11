June Adeline Ramsey Barton

June Adeline Ramsey was born June 15, 1951 in Houston, Mo., to Charlie Monroe and Zella Maxine (McCoy) Ramsey. She passed away January 22, 2017 in Springfield, Mo., after a valiant battle with cancer. Her age at the time of death was 65 years, 7 months, and 7 days.

June graduated from Licking High School in 1969. She married Ronald David Barton on August 6, 1976. This marriage produced two children: Mark Todd Barton and Mara Dawn Barton. They divorced on September 7, 1984. June lived the majority of her life in the Licking, Mo., area, moving to Rolla in 2003 to help care for her grandson, then on to the Springfield, Mo., area. She was a member of the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, where she attended until she moved to Rolla. In Springfield she attended Orchard Crest Baptist Church with her daughter Mara.

June was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie (1957) and Zella (2003); two brothers, Clarence Allen Ramsey (1993) and Bennie Albert (2012); two infant sisters (1936 and 1950); one granddaughter, Gabrielle Acacia Jade Barton (2008); and one nephew, Jason Allen Ramsey (1996).

June is survived by her son, Mark, of Texas County; daughter, Mara Strycharz of

Springfield, Mo.; three granddaughters, Markeytta Dawson Genevieve Barton of Licking, Madeline of the St. Louis area, and Mikayla of Texas County; two grandsons, Brandon Joseph and Ethan Alexander Strycharz of Springfield, Mo.; one niece, one grandnephew, one great grandnephew, one grandchild on the way, one aunt, and many cousins and friends. June will be missed by all who knew and loved her.