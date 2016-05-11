Junior Howard Ferguson, age 83, passed away at his home July 10, 2018 with his wife and family beside him. He was born March 3, 1935 in Midridge, MO to Sterling and Frances (Crabtree) Ferguson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Gerald Ferguson and two sisters, Irene and Sharon. Junior is survived by his wife Cornelia.

Junior grew up in Raymondville, MO. He moved to St. Louis and worked twelve years in a steel plant, which made the steel for the St. Louis Arch. He moved back home in 1965 and married Cornelia Barton in 1967. They celebrated fifty years of marriage in December 2017.

Junior owned and operated a dozer business until 2005. He loved fixing fishing rods and reels, going to auctions and flea markets, which was his passion.

He had been battling cancer since 1988. He wouldn’t give up for he loved life. His health started failing in 2018, he fought one last time but he lost the battle this time. Junior loved being with family and friends, and never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Go to www.evansfh.com to send an online condolence.

Services were held Saturday July 14, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at Evans Funeral Home with Bill Barton officiating. Burial was in Ellington Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Dale Creek, Carl Creek, Bill Barton, Wayne Creek, Mike Blaesing, Mike Blaesing, Jr and Timmy Morgan.