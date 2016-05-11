Justin Wayne Dixon was born April 6, 1986 in Houston MO, and died July 19, 2017.

Justin was raised on a dairy farm, and enjoyed showing cattle with his brother. He raised a Missouri Champion Brown Swiss for cheese production when he was 12 years old. He attended primary school at Raymondville R-VII, later serving on its school board. He graduated from Houston High School in 2004, where he was active in the FFA, serving as its Chapter President. He then graduated from Missouri Welding Institute.

In 2006 he married Tessa Sholtz, and became the proud father of Michael Justin in 2009 and Rachael RaeAnn in 2011.

While working in the welding and construction fields, he and his in-laws, George and Cynthia Sholtz – who loved him like a son- established a beef cattle business. They then purchased Big Country 99 radio together. Justin was partners with his best friend Rocky Gilbert in Media Productions – a live entertainment concert promotion company- and Show-Me Screen Printing, as well as Cockadoodleboom Fireworks. He was an auctioneer with his father in Rick Dixon Auctions, starting as a little boy running tickets and catching bids.

Justin was a Christian since he was a child. He was a steadfast member of Simmons Baptist Church, serving in roles from youth group leader to building maintenance.

Justin loved his wife’s zucchini spaghetti, his mother’s meatloaf, and anything Rocky cooked on the grill (except baked beans). He was against anything “fancy,” preferring to keep things simple. He loved teaching his son about business, laughing at his daughter’s dramatics, and arguing politics with his sister. He was very proud of his wife’s photography skills, and her courage in launching her own business. Regardless of the turns life took, Justin and his brother Josh always had each other’s back. Justin loved a good bargain, a good joke, a good road trip, a good concert, and a good time. But most of all he loved his good wife and kids.

Justin is survived by his wife Tessa and children Michael and Rachael of the home; his parents Rick and Lisa Dixon; his brother Josh (Shelbi); sister Lydia; grandparents Wayne Dixon and Gary & Ursula Ruller; in-laws George and Cynthia Sholtz; brother-in-law George (Wendy) Sholtz Jr.; sister-in-law Sarha (Judah) Pereslete; aunt Lori Gelinas; uncle Jeff Ruller; and nieces and nephews: Logan, Bristol and Harper Dixon; Caroline and Adrian Sholtz; and Vera, Heidi, Clara, Nathaniel, and Aaron Pereslete.

The family respectfully requests donations be made to Pregnancy Resource Center, Missouri Baptist Children’s Home or Justin Dixon children’s fund, in lieu of flowers. Donations can be sent to Evans Funeral Home, 224 S Grand, Houston, MO 65483. To send an online condolence, please go to www.evansfh.com.

A Memorial Service was held at 3:30 P.M. at Raymondville School Gym with Paul Posey and Jackie Cooper officiating. Per his wishes, he was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.