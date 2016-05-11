Kalena Marie Freitas, age 23, was born October 7, 1994 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho to Valoris McNaughton and Tracy Freitas. She passed away along with the love of her life and father of their child, Bryce Cameron Ash August 15, 2018.

She is preceded in death by her fiancé Bryce Ash. Kalena is survived by her son, Brylon Michael Ash; her mother, Tracy Freitas and husband Mike Huffman of Houston, MO; her father, Valoris McNaughton of Licking, MO; her sisters, Jasmine Freitas and husband Joshua Sutphin of Dover, Delaware; Savannah McNaughton of Houston, MO, her niece, Avaleyne Sutphin; a half-sister, Hannah McNaughton of Juneau, Alaska, two step-sisters, Lindsey Woolsey of Mtn. View, MO and Haley McCoy of Fordland, MO; her grandparents, Karen Ferguson, Leonard Freitas, Sharon Lafountain and Robert and Doris McNaughton.

Kalena grew up traveling with her family. She attended school at Houston and graduated from Summersville High School in 2013.

She was attending school and was a cheerleader at Missouri Valley College, Marshall, MO when she met Bryce Ash. They were engaged September 6, 2016 and planned to be wed in September 2019. Kalena was working as a receptionist in the Med Surge Department at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, MO.

Kalena and her family attended church at New Beginnings Baptist Church, Houston, MO.

Kalena enjoyed taking care of Brylon, reading, taking pictures and shopping. But her greatest love was spending time with her family and friends.

She was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

An account has been set up at Progressive Ozark Bank for the benefit of Brylon Ash. Go to www.evansfh.com to send an online condolence to the family.

A Celebration of Life was held Tuesday August 21, 2018 at New Beginnings Baptist Church from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.