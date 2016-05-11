Karen L. Guffey

Karen Guffey was born February 8, 1955 in Petersburg, Vir., daughter of Charles and Dorothy Mayer. She passed away at the age of 61 on January 28, 2017.

Karen is survived by her husband, Larry Guffey, of Licking, Mo.; two children, Heidi Moloney and husband Matt, of Licking, Heather Lumbley and husband Johnathan, of Brandon Miss.; 8 grandchildren: Alissa, Seth, Madeline, Riley Moloney, Alexis and Ethan Marts, Harley and Wyatt Lumbley; 1 great-grandchild; 2 brothers, Charles Mayer Jr. and Tommy Mayer; 3 sisters: Rosemary Fields, Cheryl Nowell, Brenda Wilcox, along with many nieces and nephews.

Karen was a loving wife, mother and Mimi. Full of life even with all the obstacles life threw her way. She made the best out of every situation and that’s one of the reasons she was so strong. Because even though her body was frail, her heart and soul never missed a beat. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and spoiling her fur baby Shatzie. She spent most of her days at home, taking care of Shatzie and being a full time grandma. She was always on call and ready to take care of her grandkids at all times. She also loved adventures with her husband Larry. She loved to go on corvette outings and RV camping trips. Karen was also very talented. She loved to crochet anything from blankets and scarves to doilies, curtains and ornaments. Most of these things she ended up giving her grandkids and they are things that they will cherish forever.

Visitation is Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 10 a.m. followed by services at 11 a.m. at Fox Chapel with Pastor Gary Carter officiating. All arrangements were under direction of Fox Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to G-Ma Pam’s Rack Pack, P.O. Box 52 Licking, MO 65542.