Karen Sue Wilhite, age 70 of Springfield, Mo., passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at Mercy Hospital Springfield, Mo. She was born August 19, 1947, in White City, Kansas, to Charles Franklin and Vesta Pearl (Blackwell) Dunkel. She was united in marriage to James Cecil Wilhite June 13, 1964, and to this union three children were born. She is of the Methodist Faith and attended Mt. Gilead Methodist Church Bolivar, Mo.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 42 years, James Wilhite.

Karen is survived by three children, James A. Wilhite and his wife Savannah of Republic, Mo., Sharon Day of Wheatland, Mo., and Kristy Trimmell and her husband Keith of Republic, Mo.; seven grandchildren: Ashley Day, Mikall Day, Galen Trimmell, Selina Sanchez, Kaitlyn Trimmell, Garrett Trimmell, and Matthew Wilhite; three great grandchildren; one brother, James Dunkel and his wife Shirrie of Plato, Mo.; one sister, Hazel Hammock of Halltown, Mo.; as well as several other relatives and friends.

Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, September 25, 2017, at Mt. Gilead Cemetery Bolivar, Mo., with burial following. Online condolences may be made at: www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the veterans group of the donor’s choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel Bolivar, Mo.