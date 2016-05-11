Katherine Beasley Bennett

Katherine J. Bennett, 72, of Flora, Illinois passed away Monday, October 2, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at Flora Gardens Nursing Home in Flora.

Katherine was born April 19, 1945 at Licking, Missouri to Roscoe and Edith (Johnson) Beasley.

Katherine was a member of the Rock Branch General Baptist Church and thoroughly enjoyed going to the ball games of her grandchildren.

Katherine is survived by one daughter, Kelly (John) Wilson and one son, Berton (Jennifer) Brooker all of Cisne, IL; one brother Gern Beasley of Raymondville, Missouri and three sisters, Joan Wells, Carole Bailey, both of Licking, Missouri and Wanda Booker of West Plains, Missouri; 5 grandchildren, Taylor (Zac) Lessard of Kewanee, IL, Madison Wilson of Cisne, IL, Taner Brooker of Fort Leonard Wood, MO, Tyler (Rashelle) Brooker and Torey Brooker of Cisne, IL, and four great-grandchildren, Quinton Brooker all of Cisne, IL.

Preceding her in death were her husband, David Bennett, her parents, and brother-in-laws Raymond Wells and Leon Bailey, and sister-in-law Phyllis Beasley. Funeral service was at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 6, 2017, at Hosselton Funeral Home in Cisne, IL. Visitation was held Thursday evening, October 5, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bestow Cemetary in Geff, IL.

The pallbearers were Berton Brooker, Corey Lowe, Aaron Booker, John Wilson, Jeff Booker, and Kerry Bailey.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be given to the family at www.hosseltonfh.com.