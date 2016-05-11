Kenneth V. Hobson was born March 1, 1925 at Vada, MO to Herman Hobson and Mattie (Jackson) Hobson. Kenneth passed away on October 1, 2018 at the age of 93 at the Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, MO.

Kenneth was united in marriage to Ruth Virginia Rodgers on June 9, 1945; to this union one daughter Bobby Lou was born.

Survivors include daughter, Bobby Lou (Hobson) Camden and husband James (Joe) of Salem, MO; two granddaughters, Jeannette M. Wisdom of Missouri and Amanda Jo (Camden) Roninger and husband, Scott of Casa Grande, AZ; three great grandchildren, Jordan (Wisdom) Conway and husband, Logan, Jared Wisdom, Jason Wisdom, and their father, Jeremy Wisdom all of Salem, MO; one great great granddaughters, Addi Jo Conway, whom he thought was the greatest thing to ever happen to him; a special friend, Rose Smith, whom he had many enjoyable times over the past few years.

Preceding him in death were his parents, his wife Ruth, and an infant grandson.

Kenneth was a member of the United Methodist Church in Licking, MO. Kenneth served his country during WWII in the United States Army. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge for 60 plus years in Licking, MO. He was a member of the VFW Post 6337 in Licking, MO. In 2016 he was honored with a trip on the Honor Flight to Washington DC.

He liked nothing better than quail and pheasant hunting. He also liked going gigging as long as you cooked the fish on the river bank.

Kenneth will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services for Kenneth V. Hobson to be held Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at Fox Funeral Home in Licking at 1:00 pm. A visitation was held from 9:00 am until the service. All arrangements are under the direction of Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.

Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church in Remembrance of Kenneth Hobson.