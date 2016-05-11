Larry Dean Gaston, 71 was born April 29, 1946 to the parents of George and Hazel (Hubbs) Gaston. He went home to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday April 1, 2018 after a long battle with cancer.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by his wife Bonnie of Houston, MO; daughters Melissa Merriott and husband Tim of West Lafayette, IN, Delinda Dzurick and husband Chad of Houston, MO; Grandchildren, Nate Merriott, Colin Merriott and Abby Dzurick. Larry loved his children and grandchildren and was very proud of them.

Larry was Director of the Division of Family Services in Shannon County, Howell County and finally Director of Texas County. He worked for the State of Missouri for 33 years retiring in 2002. In 2003 he started working part-time for the Federal Government with FEMA helping when disaster struck.

Larry loved to hunt, fish and after retiring he enjoyed traveling across the fifty States. He also traveled to Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy.

Larry loved the Lord and was ready to go home to be with Him. He dedicated his life to serving the Lord and was a member of Ozark Baptist Church. He will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Services were Saturday April 7, at 11:00 AM at Ozark Baptist Church. Rev. Ed Hamilton officiated with burial in Big Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers were, Don Gaston, Doug Gaston, Charles Smith, Dee Skeeters, Stan Smith, Mark Harper, David Branson, and Denny Thomason. The family has respectifully requested in lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Larry Gaston, be made to MD Anderson Cancer Research.

