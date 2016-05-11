LaVesta Lenore Bridges Braillier

LaVesta was born February 15, 1932 as the only child of J.E and Orpha Bridges, in Clara, Missouri and was always proud to claim Houston as her hometown.

She came to know the Lord at an early age at the First Baptist Church in Houston and later moved her membership to Central Baptist Church with her parents. Her mother taught Sunday School and VBS there and her father placed the rock front of the church for all to see and enjoy.

LaVesta married her first and only love, Jim Brallier on June 12, 1949 when he was home on leave from the Marines. She graduated from Houston High School in 1950. Children born to this union were Susan Kay, Sandra Jean, Norman James, Rita Jane and Roger Allen.

Jim and LaVesta bought a farm near Yukon in 1954 working many crops, beef and dairy cows and living the life they loved there with hard work, determination, teamwork and so many wonderful memories. Both of their parents lived nearby and the generations shared much joy together.

LaVesta worked in Dr.’s Tarr and Beckman’s office in Houston, and she worked at TCMH for 20-plus years as a practical nurse, an EMT, and in the respiratory therapy. She also worked at Houston Schools for several years in the nurse’s office. So many people remember her from the school and hospital.

Jim taught her how to drive a car, tractor and to fly an airplane. They traveled all over the US and abroad and the last 14 years of Jim’s life, they went many miles in their RV with close friends, and spent several winters as snowbirds. Jim and LaVesta celebrated 50 years of marriage at their home church, Ozark Baptist.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, and son Norman. She is survived by daughters, Susan Cook and spouse Jerry of Hartshorn, Sandy Wells and spouse Dennis of Nixa, Rita Bennett of Blue Eye; son, Roger of Houston/ Branson; five grandchildren, Jonathan Cook, Denny and Donnie Wells, Ashley Honeycutt and KayLa Connelly; nine great-grand- children and 1 great-great granddaughter. She also leaves behind a host of other relatives and friends that she loved.

Memorials may be made to Ozark Baptist Church Youth Group, in lieu of flowers. To send an online condolence to the family, please go to www.evansfh.com.

Services will be Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Ozark Baptist Church with Pastor Todd Haley, Rev. Ed Hamilton and Rev. Kendall Ford officiating. Burial will be in Allen Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are: B.J. Honeycutt, Denny Wells, Donnie Wells, Jon Cook, Jonathan Cook and Bill Goetz.