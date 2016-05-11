Robert Leon James, age 77, died February 9, 2018 at his home from congestive heart failure. He was born February 25, 1940 to Reuben W. James and Norma (Hinkle) James in the Union Community.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ted, Gerald and David.

He is survived by his wife Beverly; daughters, Karen James and Jana James of Houston, Mo.; sisters, Joyce (James) Scott and husband Harold of Seymour, Mo.; Doris (James) McAnulla and husband Mike of Ozark, Mo.; special nephew, Clay Scott and twin sons Brock and Bryce of Seymour, Mo.; special in-laws Albert and Karen (Huff) Foxworthy of Houston; several loving nieces and nephews and friends; also close friends John Vandiver and wife Diane of Houston, Mo.

Leon grew up in the Union and Bado communities attending grade school at Lone Star and Lone Oak and graduated from Houston High School with the class of 1958. While growing up he attended Union Church and in later years he attended Union Free Will Baptist Church (Gladden) at Success, Mo. and Houston Free Will Baptist Church, Houston, Mo.

He married Beverly Sue Huff on November 25, 1961 at the Houston Christian Church Parsonage with Rev. Don Brower officiating. They moved to Salina, Kan. where he worked for Research Products. After moving back to Houston they were blessed with two daughters: Karen (1963) and Jana (1970). He worked for United Parcel Service and had a dozing business. He was a dairy farmer for over thirty years first at the Ellis Prairie farm and then at the Houston farm where he was still living at his death. He had a body shop and with good friends Doug Collins, Rob Haney and Harley Foster. They rebuilt many trucks and tractors. He usually had a truck or tractor for sale down by highway 63 on land we called his “showroom floor”.

Leon was a good provider for his family and was a loving husband and father.

His body was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home of Houston, Mo. A memorial service will be held in the spring at Emery Cemetery near Houston.