Leroy Keaton, 80, of Bellville, Texas, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2017, at his home.

Leroy was born October 19, 1936, in Bloodland, Missouri, the son of Robert F. and Ruby L. Lambeth Keaton. He attended school at Licking, Missouri School District.

Leroy was drafted on November 4, 1954 into the United States Army and trained at Fort Chaffe, Arkansas and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He served twelve months in Germany and six months in France. Leroy was honorably discharged on August 23, 1956.

Leroy worked as a heavy equipment operator in the construction business after his discharge from military service, and in the 1960’s went into the cattle business, was a cattle buyer for multiple companies and later started Keaton Cattle Company in Sealy, Texas, which is being carried on today by the second and third generation of cattle buyers, his son and grandson, which Leroy was very proud of.

His hobbies included driving around in his truck or Polaris checking on fences and cattle. He also enjoyed hunting quail and dove with his dogs, playing cards and spending time with his family and friends.

Leroy is survived by his wife of twenty nine years, Carolyn Keaton of Bellville, Texas; daughter, Kim Waldrop and her husband, Rick, of San Felipe, Texas; sons: Todd Lee Keaton and his wife, Beth, of Sealy, Texas, and Ty Lee Keaton of Dallas, Texas; granddaughter, KaryAnn Keaton of Sealy, Texas; grandson, Jon Waldrop and his wife, Erica, of San Felipe, Texas, and Troy Lee Keaton, of Sealy, Texas and fiancé Katelyn McDonald of Bryan, Texas; one great- granddaughter; and brother, Larry Keaton and his wife, Jackie, of Licking, Missouri. Also surviving Leroy is Gladys Keaton of Bellville, Texas, and special friend and caretaker: Guadalupe Navarro and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Kerry Keaton and his brother, Bob Keaton.

Visitation was held 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at the Schmidt Funeral Home in Bellville. Funeral Service was held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at the Industry Brethren Church with Reverend Mike Smith officiating. Interment followed in the Industry Brethren Cemetery. Pallbearers were Bobby Lange, John Ashcraft, Troy Byler, Charles Short, Clyde Townsend, Larry Schott, Robert Navarro and Dr. Don Bosse. Honorary Pallbearers are grandsons, Jon Waldrop and Troy Lee Keaton, and Roger Krueger, Durward McDuffie, Ricky Huff, Ronnie Woodley, Dr. James Harle, Bob Clark, Charlie Fitzgerald, Allen Fitzgerald and Billy Schwertner.