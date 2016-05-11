Leslie Neil Sellman

On May 19, 2017, Leslie N. Sellman, 85, of Licking, Missouri passed away surrounded by his loved ones in his home.

He is preceded in death by his father, Joe Fox; his mother, Nettie Sellman; his niece, Michelle Gallamore and a great-niece, Madison Lane.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Sellman; daughter, Irene Sellman Williams; granddaughter, Toni Sellman; grandsons, Joe Kaplan and Bradley M. Williams; along with nieces, nephews and other very close family and friends.

Leslie was born November 9, 1931 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his life he worked hard and provided a wonderful life for his family. He had a passion for life and cooking for family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He will be missed.

Cremation was under direction of Fox Funeral Home.