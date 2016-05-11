Lester Lee Colter, age 87, was born November 26, 1929 at St. Louis, Mo. to George W. and Mattie (McKnight) Colter. He passed away January 13, 2017 at Ozark Medical Center, West Plains, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Harvey Pennington, Leonard Schofield and Ivan Colter; two sisters, Brady Parker and Marie Toler; two sons, Ronnie and Elvis; two grandchildren, Sherry Murphy and Christina Tate; and Martha (Stevens) Colter, Fern Colter and Sandy (Goodman) Colter.

Lester is survived by a daughter, Linda Murphy and a son, Michael, Colter; step-daughter, Marla Anderson; his sister, Betty Swain; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and a dear friend, Charlotte Sue Colter.

Lester owned and operated several service stations for many years.

He served in the United States Army from November 27, 1944 and was honorably discharged August 17, 1948 as a Corporal.

Lester enjoyed water skiing, reading, singing and playing cards. He was an avid supporter of AA for over 50 years.

He will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved him.

No services are planned at this time. Per his wishes, his ashes will be buried at Midvale Cemetery at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.