Letitia Rose Ingraham, age 63, was born July 11, 1953 in Riverdale, Maryland to Richard Roy and Shirley Virginia (Branch) Ingraham. She passed away January 7, 2017 at Houston House, Houston, Mo.

She is survived by a brother, Richard Ingraham. She attended Houston First Baptist Church when she could.

Letitia worked at the Opportunity Sheltered Industries for several years. She was a sweet special lady who was loved by her caretakers at Houston House and the friends she made at Shelter Industries. She will be greatly missed.

Go to www.evansfh.com to send an online condolence.

Services are at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Russ Stigall officiating. Burial is in Pine Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.