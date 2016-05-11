Lillie Mae Henry was born June 21, 1936 and passed away August 1, 2018. She was born in Tuckerman, Arkansas to Thomas and Ruth (West) Burgess. She lived at 1900 Hwy 119 in Salem, MO for 20 years. She was married to the late Robert Henry. To this union, seven sons and one daughter were born.

Lillie is survived by her children, Larry Adcox of Licking, MO, Leona Loyd of Licking, MO, Frank Odom of Licking, MO, Don Odom of St. Charles, MO, and Perry Odom of Salem, MO; 21 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Henry; her parents, Thomas and Ruth Burgess; and sons, Rocky Lynn, Calvin Jay, and Anthony Odom.

A funeral service was held on Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 3:00 PM at Fox Funeral Home, Licking, MO. Visitation was held from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Interment was at Zion Cemetery on Hwy 32 where she will reside by her late husband. Pallbearers were Larry Adcox, Dan Odom, Frank Odom, Shane Simmons, Chad Adcox, Kohl Odom, and Ronnie Simmons. Mr. Rick Mosher presided over the services.

