Linda Buchholz

Linda Sue (Purcell) Buchholz, age 65, daughter of Lester Elvin and Ruby Janetta (Sumrall) Purcell, was born August 18, 1952 in Sayre, OK. She passed away on December 10, 2017 at Licking Park Manor in Licking, Mo.

Linda’s parents made their home in Raymondville when she was very young. She was proud to have lived her entire life just down the road from the land where the Purcell family settled 5 generations ago. Linda graduated from Houston High School in 1970 and many of her classmates were still close friends. She married James Buchholz on August 6, 1971 at the Cabool First Baptist Church and they celebrated 45 years of marriage together.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James; an infant daughter; and her parents.

Linda accepted the Lord as her Savior at an early age. Her faith was important. Despite battling illness, she always found a way to make it to church.

She is survived by one son, Justin Buchholz and wife Lacy of Raymondville; two daughters, Traci Goetz and husband Tony of Raymondville, and Janda Jenkins and husband Mike of Kansas City, Mo.; six grandchildren, Austin Goetz, Keaton Goetz, Bryson Goetz, Robert Jenkins, Eva Jenkins and Alivia Tharp; two brothers, Bill Downey and wife Shirley of St. Clair, MO, Danny Purcell and wife Rhonda of Raymondville; a half-sister, Gloria Bowen of Pampa, Texas; and eight nieces and nephews.

Linda worked at many jobs over the years, but mostly in secretarial positions, and she was competent to do any job that farm life required. She appreciated simple things and was proud to be from the country. She liked to crochet, work puzzles, play cards, make jellies, and view wildlife. She loved having visitors and would holler out “come on in, if you can get in!” when she heard a knock at the door. Most of the time she could be found at the kitchen table reading a book or sitting in the yard with the grandsons, dogs, and chickens. She had an outgoing personality and never met a stranger. She enjoyed a good joke, and was always telling stories, some true, and some embellished. She was a keeper of traditions and knowledge of older generations. She often recalled fishing trips with her dad on a homemade pontoon boat at Bull Shoals Lake or catching trout on opening day in the freezing cold weather at Montauk. She enjoyed seeing the country with James in his truck and traveling to see Janda and Mike. Linda recently took an extended trip West with Danny and Rhonda, but she was always happiest at home where she could keep an eye on Justin, Traci, Tony, and the boys. She was raised to be resourceful and could “make-do” with very little; she gave others whatever she had. Many times she opened her home to those in need and treated them like family. She did not dwell on negative things and refused to let her illness interfere with what she wanted to do. Above all she enjoyed visiting with friends and spending time with her family. She will be missed but not forgotten.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 14, from 6-8 p.m. in Evans Funeral Home. Services will be Friday, December 15, 2017 at 11 a.m. in Evans Funeral Home. Dr. Howell Burkhead and Pastor Cody Neugebauer will officiate with burial in Allen Cemetery. Pallbearers are Justin Buchholz, Mike Jenkins, Tony Goetz, Danny Purcell, Mickey Westbrook, and Paul Spencer; Honorary Pallbearers are Austin Goetz, Keaton Goetz, Bryson Goetz, Robert Jenkins, Eva Jenkins and Alivia Tharp.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to Allen Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.