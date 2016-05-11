Linda C. Hobson, of Licking, MO, formerly of St. Louis, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2017 at the age of 65.

She was born in St. Louis, MO on January 13, 1952 to the late Amos and Elizabeth (Haynie) Taylor.

In June 1976 she married Leo Hobson, who survives.

Linda previously worked as a filing clerk for the U.S. Government Records Center.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 99 in Salem, MO, a life member of AMVETS (American Veterans Post 6, St. Louis) and a thirty year member of STMC (Saddle Tramp Motorcycle Club.)

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, J.T. Kenner.

Linda will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes her husband, Leo Hobson of Licking, MO; one daughter, Elizabeth “Beth” Juanita Hobson of St. Louis, MO; four grandchildren, Michael Powers of Rolla, Anna Powers and Emma Powers, both of St. Louis, MO, and Jack Powers of Rolla; two brothers, Michael Taylor of High Ridge, MO and Stephen Anthony Taylor of Bowling Spring, MO; two sisters, Sandie Pirtle, of Wentzville, MO and Anna Taylor of Licking, MO; nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

A visitation for the family and friends of Linda C. Hobson will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. A visitation will also be held from 4-8 pm on Wednesday evening at the Kutis Funeral Home, 5525 Lemay Ferry, St. Louis, MO with a funeral to follow on Thursday morning at 10 am. Interment will follow the funeral at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Operation Christmas Stocking.

Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.

All arrangements are under the direction of Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla and Kutis Funeral Home in St. Louis.