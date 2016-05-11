Linda Reeder

Linda Rae (Harland) Reeder was born January 27, 1951 at Waynesville, Missouri and passed away June 23, 2017 in Houston, Missouri at the age of 66.

Linda was married to Donald Reeder April 17, 1971 at Fulton, Missouri.

She is the mother of two children, Cheryl Reeder and Christopher Reeder, both of Licking. She is the grandmother of six and great-grandmother of one.

Linda retired from Licking High School where she worked as secretary in the counselor’s office.

Linda is survived by her husband, Don; daughter, Cheryl; son, Christopher and his fiancé, Amanda; grandchildren, Erick Terry and his wife, Jordan; Myrickyl Terry, Angela Trent, Abby Reeder, Kinley Reeder and Jaelynn Jones; great-grandson, Levi Terry; a sister, Nancy Reger; a brother, Richard Harland; two sisters-in-law and their husbands, Shirley and Bill Clouse and Una and Al Paules; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins as well as many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Wilma Harland; brother, Gerry Harland; sister, Marsha Harland; brother, Charles Harland and in-laws, Richard and Opal Reeder.

Linda was a loving and committed Christian, who was always willing to help anyone she could, even to the end when she donated her organs for transplant.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 30, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fox Chapel. Memorial service for Mrs. Reeder will be held Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Rock Springs Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.foxfh.net. All arrangements were under direction of Fox Funeral Home.