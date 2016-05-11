Lois Beatrice (Hovis) Crites, age 90, was born on January 14, 1927 in Elvins, Missouri and departed this life on May 8, 2017 in Salem, Mo. Her parents were James A. and Jessie (Tinker) Hovis.

She married the only man that she had ever kissed, Everett C. Crites, on February 17, 1945 in Perryville, Mo. Of this union, there are three children and their spouses. They are Regina and Lloyd Hinkle of Harriman, TN, Richard and Mary Ann Crites of Greenville, Mo., and Gaye Lynn and Ronald Blankenship of Dent County, Mo. Grandchildren are Jeffrey A. Hinkle, Tara and Michael Miller, Matthew and Elaine Hinkle, Bethany and Jason Hopp, Miranda and Joshua Young, Amber and Matthew Sturgeon, Leslie Pope, and Amanda and Ron Sutton; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition, there are many other adults and children that thought of her as their mother and grandmother as she loved them and cared for them as her own. They were all precious to her.

Lois and her husband owned and operated several businesses throughout the years including grocery stores in Perryville, Piedmont, Annapolis, and Greenville. Additionally, she served God and her neighbors in the capacity of minister’s spouse. She believed that education was important and always encouraged others to further their education.

As a child, she attended rural schools around Perryville and in southeast Missouri. As an adult, she attended college in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas and the University of Arkansas in Jonesboro.

Lois loved traveling and toured Europe four times. She shared her travel experiences and leadership skills with churches and organizations during her long life. She was a member of the Federated Women’s Club and the Southern Baptist Women’s Missionary Union along with many other organizations during her long life. She served as an officer including president and was a gracious host.

First and foremost Lois was a child of God. She accepted Christ as a young adult, faithfully attended church throughout her life, and was passionate about sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ.

Her husband, Everett, preceded her in death, as did her parents and siblings. In addition to immediate family, there are remaining nieces and nephews that have been special throughout the years. Mrs. Crites will be missed by her family, friends, and remaining brothers and sisters in Christ.

Memorial service is planned for Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Fox Funeral Home in Licking, Mo. The gathering of family and friends will begin at 6 p.m. with service following at 7. Inurnment will be at the Yount Lutheran Church Cemetery in Yount, Mo. at a later date. Now, her soul is in glory with the heavenly host praising God for evermore.

Memorial contributions may be made to Missouri Baptist Children’s Home or Shepherds Nook in Salem, Mo. Online condolences may be made at www.foxfh.net. All arrangements were under direction of Fox Funeral Home.