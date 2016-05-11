Lois Jean (Foss) Ice passed peacefully from this life at her home in Licking, MO on July 12th 2018 at the age of 80 years old. Lois was born December 3rd 1937 in Chicago, IL. As a young girl, Lois moved from Chicago to Licking. She attended and graduated Licking High School and it was there she met the love of her life Dwayne Ice. Dwayne and Lois were married until his death in 2011.

Lois was an avid and accomplished gardener. A big part of her life was spent tending to her expansive flower beds, often accompanied by her grandchildren and beloved pets. Lois loved to read, cook, sew, and watch sunsets. She adored her family and spent her life pouring her love and time into them.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband Dwayne R. Ice, parents Larry and May Foss, Sister Joy Williams (all of Licking), and many other relatives that she loved dearly.

Lois leaves behind her daughter Cristie D. Ice (of Licking), a sister May (Babe) Jett (of Licking), grandchildren Derek Barker, and Megan & Shay Burke, 5 great grandchildren that were her pride and joys: Holden, Hayden, Arleigh, Deason, & Ren (all of Rolla). She also leaves behind her beloved puppies Samson and Delilah. Lois will be incredibly missed by her family and all those who were lucky enough to know her.

A visitation was held Monday, July 16, 2018 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, MO 65542. Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 10:00 AM. Interment was at Van Cleve Cemetery in Licking. Services were officiated by Rev. Lynn Ice. Pallbearers were David Hicks, Steve Blankenship, Andy Bogart, Lonnie Ice, Darren Keeney, and Kenny Lunn.

