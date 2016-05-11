Lonnie Dale “Shakey” “Butch” Mace

Lonnie Dale Mace, AKA Butch or Shakey, passed away April, 21 2017 at the age of 64 at the home of his daughter Milissa Mace in Edgar Springs, Missouri. He was surrounded by his children, his family, his friends, and an unimaginable amount of love.

Lonnie was blessed with four children and many grandchildren: Son, Steven Mace and wife Laura of Farmington. Their daughter Jessyca Mace and her daughter Lily Mayberry and their son Ethan Mace. Son, Ricky Raney and wife Cynthia of Searcy, Arkansas and their sons Donavin Raney Ethan Raney and daughter Vanessa Dunigan. Daughter Milissa Mace of Edgar Springs, Missouri and her daughter Annabella Mace. Son, Issac Mace and wife Christine of High Ridge, Missouri and their son Aiden Mace and daughter Shelby Mace.

Lonnie’s love for his children and grandchildren was indescribable with words. His children were his greatest source of pride, seconded only by the grandchildren they provided. All of his children provided endless love and care for him in his last weeks on earth. He will rest easy knowing that he raised his children to care for those in need and to support one another as only siblings can.

Lonnie was born on July 5, 1952 to Marvin and Alma Mace of Edgar Springs, Missouri. He was survived in death by his brothers and sisters Zelma Borders and husband Paul of Newburg, Missouri, Bernice Mace and his late wife Louise of Edgar Springs, Missouri, Barbara Lewis and husband Jerry of Edgar Springs, Missouri, Roger Mace and wife Mary of Salem, Missouri, Lora Mace and Sarah Kay of Edgar Springs, Missouri, Frank Mace of Edgar Springs, Missouri, Winnie Hopkins and her late husband Dexter Hopkins of Edgar Springs, Missouri, Danny Mace of Edgar Springs, Missouri, Luvena Bell and her late husband Arthur Bell of Rolla, Missouri, and the late Marvin Ed Mace and Wife Nell of Alabama. Lonnie considered his large family one of the greatest blessings he had received in life. They were raised on the Mace Family Farm to be strong, hardworking, and loving people by two of the best parents a child to could ask for.

He was preceded in death by his ex-wife Brenda Zoellner of Rolla, Missouri and their baby daughter Tracy, ex-wife Darlene Stewart of Union, Missouri, ex-sister in law Sharon Mace of Salem, Missouri, his great great niece Maycie Dove Harris of Edgar Springs, Missouri, and his great great nephew Gunner Coleman of Edgar Springs, Missouri.

While Lonnie was most known for his love of his family, which extended to countless nieces, nephews, and cousins, he was also a friend to even more. He never knew a stranger and made anyone he met feel as welcome as his own family. He was the first to offer a plate of food and the last to turn a person away that was in need. He was genuine believer in second chances and redemption.

Lonnie spent his life as a truck driver and was the shop steward of the Local 600 Teamsters Union in St. Louis, Missouri. As a man that enjoyed a hard day’s work, retirement left him restless, so he spent his final years living and working on the family farm tending to cattle, and enjoying the company of a few of his brothers as they worked side by side.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life and Memorial BBQ at the Mace Family Farm on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 1:00 pm. Flower delivery is not available at the Mace Family Farm so the family asks that deliveries be made on Friday, April 28, 2017 to 412 Locust Street Edgar Springs, MO 65462. For more information, please call 573-201-8054.