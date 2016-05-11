Lucille L. Doing, one of five children born to Warren and Grace Fahnestock Shy, was born September 28, 1920, in Deepwater, Missouri, and was raised during the Great Depression. She entered her heavenly home on February 16, 2018, at the age of ninety-seven years.

During her teen years, Lucille thoroughly enjoyed high school. During these formative years, largely influenced by a few of her teachers and her mother’s rich spirituality, she was led to follow Jesus Christ.

After graduating high school, she began teaching at a rural county school with twenty-five students in all eight grades. During WWII, Lucille began teaching her major subject, English, after graduating from Southwest Baptist College. It was at Southwest Baptist College that Lucille met her life mate, John O. Doing, who was also in the field of education. They were united in marriage on March 15, 1947. To this union was born two children. John preceded Lucille in death on July 9, 1999.

In 1948, Lucille graduated from Central Missouri State Teachers’ College and later furthered her education at Drury University with a Masters Degree in education. She ended her teaching career in public schools at Lebanon RIII, after forty-three years.

In 2001, the late Roy Scott provided an opportunity for Lucille to teach and mentor to incarcerated women battling drug addiction and looking for guidance. After teaching these women, Lucille, along with Lucy Ersery, another former teacher and friend, would “compare notes” and discovered these women needed further guidance once they were released from jail. Returning to their former environments proved detrimental to their recovery.

With the help of the community, a board was formed and a new home was purchased, in 2004, thus began The New Life Project. In 2005, the first resident came to The New Life House. Numerous women have been helped to get back on their feet and back into the community courtesy of Lucille Doing and her dedicated team.

Lucille was a member of First Baptist Church and loved her church family. She also enjoyed painting ceramics, fishing, hunting and playing cards with retired teachers.

She leaves to celebrate her memory one son, Monte Doing and wife Susan of Rogersville, Mo.; one daughter, Dr. Johna Lucas and husband Dr. Fred Lucas of Cincinnati, Ohio; four grandchildren, Stacy Doing, Tim Doing and wife Christina, and William and Robert Lucas; one great-grandchild, Aiden Doing; other relatives, church family and friends.

Besides her husband, Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Delbert and Mary Ann Shy, Roy and Alice Hilty, Ferris and Anna Shy, Ralph and Maybelle Galligher, and Earl and Ruby Shy.

Services were 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at First Baptist Church with ministers Gary Longnecker and Matt Taylor officiating. Burial followed in Lonesome Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Mike Groom, Bob Fields, Bob Evans, Jack Cook, Tom Luthy, Gary Moor.

Services were under direction of Shadel’s Colonial Chapel.